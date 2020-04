Tremors from an earthquake were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening. Apart from Delhi, neighbouring regions of Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh also registered tremors from the earthquake.

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that the earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale, reported ANI. Earthquakes measuring between 2.0 and 3.9 on the Richter scale are classified as minor.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in East Delhi, according to IMD.