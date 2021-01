Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the dynastic politics, terming it "the biggest enemy of democracy".

"Poison of dynastic politics will continue to weaken democracy unless young people enter it. Dynastic politics is the biggest enemy of democracy, it should be rooted out," said Modi.

Addressing the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival, he appealed to the youth to join politics.

Modi said, "Our politics needs young people. Politics is a constructive medium to make positive changes. People are now supporting honesty and performance but the disease of dynastic politics is not fully over."

In a bid to encourage youth to study in India, the Prime Minister said, "We are developing ecosystem including modern education, better opportunities in the country for which youngsters would often go abroad."