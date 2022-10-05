Mini
While the Uddhav Thackeray faction will hold its rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai, a venue associated with the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966, the rebel group led by Shinde has organised their event at the MMRDA ground at BKC in the suburbs.
Maharashtra | Buses carrying supporters of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) arrive at the MMRDA ground in Mumbai for the #Dussehra rally pic.twitter.com/JzSqsmxNsY— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022
Maharashtra | Supporters of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) started arriving at Shivaji Park in Mumbai for the #Dussehra rally pic.twitter.com/Paz4AqB8M1— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022