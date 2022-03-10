Duddhi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Duddhi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Duddhi is an assembly constituency in the Sonbhadra district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Duddhi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Duddhi was won by Har Iram of the ADAL.

He defeated BSP's Vijay Singh Gond.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Rubi Prasad.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Har Iram garnered 64399 votes, securing 32.76 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1085 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.55 percent.

The total number of voters in the Duddhi constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.