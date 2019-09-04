Business
DTH TV, radio sets in high demand in communication-starved Kashmir
Updated : September 04, 2019 10:13 AM IST
With no cable TV services and internet available, direct-to-home (DTH) Dish TV connections and transistor radio sets are in high demand in Kashmir since the security and communication clampdown in the Valley following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.
Although BSNL landline connections were restored in some parts of the Valley after 20 days, mobile phone connectivity and internet services continued to remain suspended for the past 31 days.
With news hard to come by because of restrictions on free movement in many parts of the Valley, domestic and foreign TV channels have become a primary source of news for the people.
