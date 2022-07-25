LIVE Updates: Droupadi Murmu is the 15th President, says it is evidence the poor in India can dream and fulfill those too

LIVE Updates: President-elect Droupadi Murmu took the oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21-gun salute. The ceremony was held at the central hall of Parliament at 10:15 am on Monday where Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of the office of the President to her. Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect arrived in Parliament in a ceremonial procession. Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government attended the ceremony. Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided contest. She would become India's first tribal President. She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.
President Droupadi Murmu greets PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and other dignitaries who attended her swearing-in ceremony at the Central Hall of the Parliament.
Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. A tribal leader from Odisha, Murmu was the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's candidate for this year's presidential election. In the voting through secret ballot on July 18, she defeated Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided contest. Sixty four-year-old Murmu became the first Indian President from a tribal community, the first Indian President from Odisha, and the first President of India to be born after independence. Besides, she is also the second woman to hold the highest office in the country.
President Droupadi Murmu's first address after taking the oath.
She says:
- Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility
- Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams: President Droupadi Murmu
CJI NV Ramana administers oath of office, President-elect Droupadi Murmu becomes the 15th President of India.
DROUPADI MURMU TAKES OATH AS THE 15TH PRESIDENT OF INDIA.
CJI NV Ramana administers the oath of office of the President to her.
President-elect Droupadi Murmu and outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind reach Parliament.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and CJI NV Ramana receive the President-elect.
President-elect Droupadi Murmu and outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind to reach Parliament shortly.
Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the first tribal woman to be the President of India, and the 64-year-old former Governor of Jharkhand seems to remain unaffected by her prospect. Even hours after the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced her candidature for the presidential elections, Murmu was seen sweeping the floors at a Shiv Temple in Rairangpur in Odisha before offering prayers.
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to skip the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu today in Delhi.
Droupadi Murmu to become 10th successive president to take oath on July 25
Droupadi Murmu will become the 10th successive president to take oath on July 25 since 1977. Records show that since 1977, successive presidents have taken oath on July 25. India's first President Rajendra Prasad took oath on January 26, 1950. In 1952, he went on to win the first presidential poll. He won the second presidential election and was in office till May 1962. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan took oath as the president on May 13, 1962 and was in office till May 13, 1967. Two presidents -- Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed -- could not complete their tenures as they died in harness. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, the sixth president of India, took oath on July 25, 1977. Since then successive presidents including Giani Zail Singh, R Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma, K R Narayanan, A P J Abdul Kalam, Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind have taken oath on July 25.
Droupadi Murmu, 64, scripted history after defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided contest. She will become India's first tribal President. She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.
Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the President followed by a 21-gun salute. The ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10:15 am on where Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her.
President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
