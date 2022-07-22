Droupadi Murmu: A look at the many firsts of the 15th President

Droupadi Murmu is India's 15th President. Murmu, the nominee of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), defeated Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha by 2,96,626. Given the strength of the ruling alliance in both Houses of the Parliament and several state Assemblies, Murmu secured 64.03 percent of the vote while Sinha was close to 36 percent.

The election of Murmu as the 15th president has created several records. Here is a list of firsts associated with the President-elect:

First tribal President:

The country’s first tribal woman governor, Murmu has become the country’s first tribal President. While the country got two Dalit Presidents in the form of KR Narayanan and Ram Nath Kovind, Murmu has become the first leader from the tribal community to assume the top constitutional post in the country.

Country’s youngest president: Born on June 20, 1958, Murmu will be 64 years, 1 month and 8 days, at the time of assuming office on July 25. Before her, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy held this record. He became President when he was 64 years 2 months and 6 days old.

First President to be born in Independent India: All the Presidents in the country so far were born before 1947. While outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind was born in 1945, the ones before him were all born before 1940. She was born on June 20, 1958.

First councillor to become President: Murmu will be the first President who has also held the post of a councillor. She started her political career as a councilor in the year 1997.

First President from Odisha: She is the first politician from Odisha to reach the top post. While the first President Rajendra Prasad was from Bihar, several of his successors were from South India. Maharashtra has the distinction of giving the country its first woman president in Pratibha Patil.