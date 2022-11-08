By CNBCTV18.com

"Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved... Drink alcohol, chew tobacco, smoke weed or smell thinner and solution but understand the importance of water," says BJP MP Janardan Mishra during a water conservation workshop.

Lok Sabha MP Janardan Mishra made a bizarre reference alcohol and tobacco consumption while talking about the importance of conserving water. Grabbing headlines once again, the Rewa MP said he doesn't have a problem if people drink alcohol, chew tobacco, smoke weed or do anything else but understanding the importance of water is necessary.

Mishra was speaking at a water conservation workshop held in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on November 6.

"The water level is dropping every year. When there is no replacement happening, and so much of water is being used, this is bound to happen. It can be saved only when money is spent," he said in the video tweeted by news agency ANI.

The 66-year-old MP was in news earlier in September when he was seen cleaning the toilet of a girls' school in his constituency with his bare hands..

The video was shot during his visit to the school in Khatkhari to participate in a plantation programme as a chief guest.