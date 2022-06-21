Draupadi Murmu is BJP's choice for president: All you need to know about the tribal leader from Odisha

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday has named former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu as its candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

Murmu (64), who served as the Jharkhand governor between 2015 and 2021, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected. The Opposition had earlier in the day announced former union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post. The poll is slated for July 18.

The decision came hours after BJP parliamentary board's meeting on the presidential election, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, BJP President JP Nadda, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Hailing from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, Murmu belongs to the Santal family, a tribal ethnic group. She started her career as a junior assistant in the irrigation and power department in Odisha. She also worked as an assistant teacher in Shri Aravindo Integral Education and Research.

She became MLA twice on a BJP ticket from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj (2000 and 2009) and served as a minister in the commerce and transport department and in the fisheries and animal resources department.

The presidential elections will take place as the term of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24 this year. After the election, the new President will take oath on July 25.

The elections for the presidential polls will be held on July 18 and the counting, if need be, will take place on July 21. The last date for filing nominations is June 29, the Election Commission of India had announced earlier this month. So far, 15 candidates filed their papers for nominations for the 16th Presidential election.