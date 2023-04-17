‘Double standards in double engine sarkar’: Mamata calls for Opposition unity

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday renewed calls for opposition unity saying that if we unite, the BJP will lose 2024 elections.

Her comments come after several opposition parties joined in criticising the BJP-run Uttar Pradesh government over law and order after the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in public view in the presence of police and media.

Mamata accused senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of conspiring to topple her government in West Bengal. Shah had said that if the BJP wins 35 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal in the 2024 polls, then the Trinamool Congress government wouldn’t survive beyond 2025. The current the West Bengal government has a 5-year term which ends in 2026.

"On Friday, Amit Shah addressed a rally. That is fine. But how can the Union home minister of the country talk about toppling a democratically elected government of a state? Is the constitution of the country being changed? "He can never make such a comment that if BJP wins 35 Lok Sabha seats, the state government won't complete the full term," she said.

Banerjee said Shah should resign as Home Minister as he was conspiring to topple her government instead of protecting India.

Referring to CBI's summons to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Banerjee said, "Are they trying to send out a message that a chief minister can be summoned and questioned? If a CM can be questioned, why can't the home minister be questioned too?" she said.

Accusing the BJP’s ‘double-engine’ government — a slogan coined to denote BJP government in Centre and state — of “double standards”, she said no action is being taken against wrongdoers in BJP.

“Only the judiciary can save the country,” she said, adding that Trinamool MLAs are being targeted in a planned manner. “If we unite, BJP will lose 2024 elections,” she said.

(With agencies inputs)