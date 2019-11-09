Dos and don'ts for pilgrims travelling via Kartarpur Corridor
Updated : November 09, 2019 02:02 PM IST
The inauguration of the Integrated Check Post facilitated Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. But registration by a devotee is a must.
The pilgrims travelling in the morning will have to return on the same day and the corridor will be operational throughout the year, except on notified days, to be informed in advance.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more