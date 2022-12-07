Doon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Doon constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Doon is an assembly constituency in the Solan district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Doon legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general/scheduled caste category and falls in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

Paramjeet Singh Pammi of the BJP faced Ram Kumar of the Congress and AAP’s Swarn Singh Saini in the election.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Doon was won by Paramjeet Singh Pammi of the BJP. Singh defeated Congress leader Ram Kumar.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Ram Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Paramjeet Singh garnered 29,701 votes, securing 52.8 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 4,319 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.73 percent.

The total number of voters in the Doon constituency stands at 71,948.