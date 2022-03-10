Doomariyaganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check Doomariyaganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Doomariyaganj is an assembly constituency in the Siddharthnagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Doomariyaganj legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Doomariyaganj was won by Raghvendra Pratap Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Saiyada Khatoon.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by PECP's Kamal Yusuf Malik.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Raghvendra Pratap Singh garnered 67227 votes, securing 33.35 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 171 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.08 percent.