Don’t support AAP: Delhi, Punjab Congress leaders tell high command

Amid a buildup of an opposition alliance to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, state Congress leaders of Delhi and Punjab have suggested to the central leadership not to support the Aam Aadmi Party on the Delhi services Ordinance issue, according to sources.

Amid a buildup of an opposition alliance to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, state Congress leaders of Delhi and Punjab have suggested to the central leadership not to support the Aam Aadmi Party on the Delhi services Ordinance issue, according to sources.

Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and conveyed their demands on Monday.

Sources quoted by news agency PTI said a majority of the leaders told the leadership to have no truck with Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a "B-team" of the BJP and claiming he harmed the Congress' interests not only in Delhi and Punjab but other states as well. From the Delhi Congress, around 7-8 senior leaders attended the meeting, they said.

"All leaders clearly said the AAP shouldn't be supported in the matter of Ordinance but the final call is with the high command. However, the Delhi Congress views the matter of ordinance as a state government issue and not as an issue of any individual or as a matter of showing support to the AAP," a source in the party told PTI.

Kejriwal has been meeting opposition leaders such as Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Tejashwi Yadav and others in a bid to garner support against the BJP’s Delhi services ordinance brought by the Centre which nullifies a Supreme Court order that gave to the Delhi government the power of transferring bureaucrats in the city.

He has also sought a meeting with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to discuss the issue. Kharge has reportedly told Kejriwal he will take a call on the matter after having a word with state party leaders.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring told reporters after the meeting they have put across their views before the party high command and left the final decision to it.

Also read:

"All the leaders have said the party high command will decide and we have left it to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to take the final decision," Raja Warring told reporters after the meeting.

Former party chief Navjot Sidhu said what transpired during the meeting was a secret and only the Congress chief or Rahul Gandhi would divulge the details.

He, however, said India's Constitution is a sacred 'granth' and he took inspiration from it. "But, I can say emphatically that the values of the Constitution are at its lowest ebb," he said, citing instances where the Centre "trampled upon" the Constitution.