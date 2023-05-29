Don’t support AAP: Delhi, Punjab Congress leaders tell high command

Amid a buildup of an opposition alliance to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, state Congress leaders of Delhi and Punjab have suggested to the central leadership not to support the Aam Aadmi Party on the Delhi services Ordinance issue, according to sources.

Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and conveyed their demands on Monday.

Sources quoted by news agency PTI said a majority of the leaders told the leadership to have no truck with Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a "B-team" of the BJP and claiming he harmed the Congress' interests not only in Delhi and Punjab but other states as well. From the Delhi Congress, around 7-8 senior leaders attended the meeting, they said.