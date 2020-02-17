Politics
Don't interfere: India to Turkish President Erdogan over his comments on Kashmir
Updated : February 17, 2020 01:34 PM IST
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India rejects all references made by the Turkish president on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the union territory is an integral and inalienable part of India.
In his address at a joint session of Pakistan's Parliament on Friday, Erdogan compared the "struggle" of Kashmiri people with that of the fight by Turkish people against foreign domination during the World War I.
Last September, Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations General Assembly.