#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Don't interfere: India to Turkish President Erdogan over his comments on Kashmir

Updated : February 17, 2020 01:34 PM IST

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India rejects all references made by the Turkish president on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the union territory is an integral and inalienable part of India.
In his address at a joint session of Pakistan's Parliament on Friday, Erdogan compared the "struggle" of Kashmiri people with that of the fight by Turkish people against foreign domination during the World War I.
Last September, Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations General Assembly.
Don't interfere: India to Turkish President Erdogan over his comments on Kashmir

You May Also Like

Muthoot Finance shares jump over 7% on strong Q3 results; NIM at 17.1% highest in 12 quarters

Muthoot Finance shares jump over 7% on strong Q3 results; NIM at 17.1% highest in 12 quarters

Coronavirus: China virus toll reaches 1,765

Coronavirus: China virus toll reaches 1,765

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement