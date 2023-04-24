Don’t give BJP more than 40 seats, says Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked the people of Karnataka not to give the BJP more than 40 seats in the May 10 assembly elections, and attacked the saffron party calling it “40% commission” government.

Rahul Gandhi asked voters to ensure 150 seats for the Congress (out of a total of 224). "Don't give them (BJP) more than 40 seats," he said in Haveri district, reiterating the "40 per cent sarkar" charge against the Basavaraj Bommai government.

He also attacked the BJP government at the Centre, saying it was promoting privatisation of government companies and reducing jobs in the country.

"When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he said two crore youth would be given jobs every year. (But) unemployment is highest today in 40 years," he said. "We don't want such a Hindustan, We don't want an unemployed India, we don't want a poor India, we want justice."

Earlier in his interaction with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg in Belagavi district, he said India’s progress depended on the progress of its farmers, labourers and small businesses.

Gandhi said his conversations with farmers in Karnataka and across India had given him insight into the "ordeals brought upon them by the corrupt BJP regime, which is only focused on helping 2-3 of its 'mitr'".

Farmers and small business owners must be protected and empowered, not assaulted with "flawed policies like the BJP’s GST", he said. "The Congress party is committed to scripting such a growth story, which brings prosperity for all," he said.

"Karnataka is all set to bring in this change," added Gandhi.

(With agency inputs)