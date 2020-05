The contributions and donations to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) will now be considered as corporate social responsibility (CSR) spend for the companies.

The government has included the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) in the list of activities prescribed for companies to fulfill their mandatory corporate social responsibility (CSR) spend.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) via a notification dated May 26 has included PM CARES Fund in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 along with ‘the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund’. The changes are made with a retrospective effect.

“In Schedule VII, item (viii), after the words "Prime Minister's National Relief Fund", the words - or Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund shall be inserted” a Corporate Affairs notification dated May 26 said.

This notification shall be deemed to have come into force on March 28, 2020, according to the ministry notification.

The government had earlier set up PM CARES Fund as a public charitable trust for dealing with distress economic situations such as posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.