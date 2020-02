US President Donald Trump will begin his two-day India visit with his arrival in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday. On his first visit to the country while in office, Trump will be accompanied by his wife, Melania, and a slew of officials from his administration, including his daughter and adviser, Ivanka.

In the high-profile visit, Trump is slated to address a sizeable crowd at Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. He will also visit the Taj Mahal in Agra the same day.

Trump is scheduled to meet PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind during the Delhi leg of the visit on Tuesday.

However, a trade deal with India has been ruled out, with the US president saying that a “big deal” will be signed later. “Well, we can have a trade deal with India, but I’m really saving the big deal for later on. We’re doing a very big trade deal with India. We’ll have it. I don’t know if it’ll be done before the election, but we’ll have a very big deal with India.”

Among the sizeable contingent that will accompany Trump include commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, energy secretary Danny Brouillette, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, national security advisor Robert O'Brien, among others.

Here’s what we know of his India itinerary:

Monday, February 24, 2020

11:40 am

Arrival in Ahmedabad

Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

12:15 pm

Sabarmati Ashram

Venue: Sabarmati (Ahmedabad)

Photo Op: Official Only

1:05 pm

Namaste Trump Event

Venue: Motera Stadium

3:30 pm

Emplane for Agra

4:45 pm

Arrival in Agra

Venue: Air Force Station, Agra

5:15 pm

Arrival and Taj Mahal visit

Venue: Taj Mahal

6:45 pm

Emplane for Delhi

7:30 pm

Arrival in Delhi

Venue: Air Force Station, Palam

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

10:00 am

Ceremonial Reception

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

10:30 pm

Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi

Venue: Rajghat

11:00 am

Meeting with Prime Minister

Venue: Hyderabad House (in front Lawns)

12:40 pm

Exchange of agreements/Press statement

Venue: Hyderabad House (Lawns)

7:30 pm

Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

10:00 pm