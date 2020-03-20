  • SENSEX
Donald Trump: World 'paying big price' for China hiding information on coronavirus

Updated : March 20, 2020 10:04 AM IST

The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 210,300 people in at least 145 countries and over 9,000 people have died, more than half of them outside China, where the epidemic first began in the city of Wuhan.
The death toll soared in Europe as Italy announced another 427 fatalities on Thursday, taking its total to 3,405.
France reported 108 more deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 372.
