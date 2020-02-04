Associate Partners
Donald Trump wins Iowa Caucus, Democratic Party results delayed

Updated : February 04, 2020 10:20 AM IST

In the US presidential elections system, the political parties have to undergo a democratic exercise in each of the 50 States either through caucus or primaries to elect their presidential nominees.
The winners of the primaries are finally declared as nominee by both the Republican and the Democratic parties held late summer, who then fight out in the November presidential elections.
Far-left Senator Bernie Sanders and moderate former vice president Joe Biden are the frontrunners to secure the Democratic nomination.
