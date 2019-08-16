Politics
Donald Trump wants to purchase Greenland to expand US territory
Updated : August 16, 2019 01:02 PM IST
The notion of purchasing the icy, autonomous Danish territory between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans has been laughed off by some advisers as a joke but taken more seriously by others.
US President Harry Truman had offered to buy Greenland in 1946 for $100 million.
Thule Air Base in Greenland is the US military's northernmost installation.
