Politics
Donald Trump visit: Up to 56% of Indians have confidence in US president, says Pew Research poll
Updated : February 21, 2020 04:14 PM IST
Trump’s image in India has gained favour since his candidacy in 2016, jumping from 14% confidence to 56% over three years.
Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will begin his two-day India visit from February 24 and is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi.
Trump's approval rating among Indians is neck and neck with predecessor Barack Obama's 58 percent at the time he left Presidential office.