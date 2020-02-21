Politics

Donald Trump visit: Up to 56% of Indians have confidence in US president, says Pew Research poll

Updated : February 21, 2020 04:14 PM IST

Trump’s image in India has gained favour since his candidacy in 2016, jumping from 14% confidence to 56% over three years.

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will begin his two-day India visit from February 24 and is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi.