Donald Trump suspends issuing of new Green Cards for 60 days

Updated : April 22, 2020 07:12 AM IST

The move will not have any impact on those entering the country on a temporary basis, Trump said on Tuesday.
In any case, the executive order to be signed by Trump on Wednesday will impact a large number of tens and thousands of Indian Americans, who are waiting to get a green card.
