Donald Trump suggests taking Syrian oil after ISIS chief's death
Updated : October 28, 2019 07:58 AM IST
US President Donald Trump's suggestion on Sunday that Exxon Mobil or another US oil company operate Syrian oil fields drew rebukes from legal and energy experts.
Syria produced around 380,000 barrels of oil per day before the country's civil war erupted. An International Monetary Fund working paper in 2016 estimated that production had declined to just 40,000 barrels per day.
Robert O'Brien, a US National Security advisor to the president, said a US military presence will be required to protect the Syrian oilfields, suggesting it also should have a say on their proceeds.
