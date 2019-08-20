Politics
Donald Trump speaks with Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Kashmir
Updated : August 20, 2019 07:53 AM IST
Earlier in the day, the White House said Trump had a similar call with India's prime minister over the situation in Kashmir.
White House spokesman Judd Deere says the president "reaffirmed the need to avoid escalation of the situation, and urged restraint on both sides."
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more