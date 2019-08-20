Donald Trump speaks with Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Kashmir

The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken by telephone with Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, on the need to reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric with India.

Earlier in the day, the White House said Trump had a similar call with India's prime minister over the situation in Kashmir.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says the president "reaffirmed the need to avoid escalation of the situation, and urged restraint on both sides."

Pakistan and India have fought two wars over control of Kashmir since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947.

Tensions have increased since Aug. 5, when New Delhi downgraded the autonomy of Muslim-majority Kashmir.