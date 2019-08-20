Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Donald Trump speaks with Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Kashmir

Updated : August 20, 2019 07:53 AM IST

Earlier in the day, the White House said Trump had a similar call with India's prime minister over the situation in Kashmir.
White House spokesman Judd Deere says the president "reaffirmed the need to avoid escalation of the situation, and urged restraint on both sides."
Donald Trump speaks with Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Kashmir
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

These top 10 stocks were upgraded, downgraded by Motilal Oswal after Q1 results

These top 10 stocks were upgraded, downgraded by Motilal Oswal after Q1 results

Donald Trump says Fed should cut interest rates by 1 percentage point

Donald Trump says Fed should cut interest rates by 1 percentage point

Gold sheds 1% as risk appetite recovers

Gold sheds 1% as risk appetite recovers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV