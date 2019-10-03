#CorporateTaxCut#MonetaryPolicy#AutoWoes
Donald Trump slams impeachment probe as hoax as Democrats seek White House documents

Updated : October 03, 2019 07:44 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday angrily denounced an impeachment inquiry into his July telephone call with Ukraine's leader as Democratic lawmakers said they would subpoena White House records about the call.
The Democrats' subpoena request has the potential to become a flashpoint in the showdown between the Republican president and the Democratic-led House of Representatives.
The House launched its impeachment inquiry, which threatens Trump's presidency, following a complaint brought by a whistleblower within the US intelligence community over Trump's request to Zelenskiy.
