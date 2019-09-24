#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Donald Trump slammed for trolling Greta Thunberg climate speech

Updated : September 24, 2019 11:11 PM IST

Trump stirred up fresh outrage on social media late Monday with a tweet that sneered at an impassioned speech made by the 16-year-old at the UN climate summit in New York.
Donald Trump slammed for trolling Greta Thunberg climate speech
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Oil prices fall 1.5% on renewed trade fears, anemic growth

Oil prices fall 1.5% on renewed trade fears, anemic growth

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV