Donald Trump says peace talks with Taliban are now 'dead'

Updated : September 10, 2019 10:29 AM IST

US peace talks with the Taliban are now "dead," President Donald Trump declared Monday, two days after he abruptly canceled a secret meeting he had arranged with Taliban and Afghan leaders aimed at ending America's longest war.
It's unclear whether Trump will go ahead with planned US troop cuts and how the collapse of his talks will play outÂ in deeply divided Afghanistan.
Trump said his administration is "looking at" whether to proceed with troop reductions that had been one element of the preliminary deal with the Taliban struck by presidential envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.
