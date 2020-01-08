Donald Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike, announces new sanctions
Updated : January 08, 2020 10:54 PM IST
According to the Iranian state TV, the attacks were in revenge for the killing of the commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, General Qasem Soleimani.
Trump called on Iran to "work together" to eliminate the Islamic State, saying the killing of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was "good" for Iran.
President Trump criticised the Barack Obama-era Iran nuclear deal as "very defective" and "foolish."
