Donald Trump says he is looking forward to first visit to India, may sign a trade agreement with New Delhi

Updated : February 12, 2020 07:13 PM IST

Donald Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Responding to a question, the US president indicated that he is willing to sign a trade deal with India if it is the right one.
The two countries are negotiating a trade package to iron out differences and promote the two-way commerce.
