Politics Donald Trump says he is looking forward to first visit to India, may sign a trade agreement with New Delhi Updated : February 12, 2020 07:13 PM IST Donald Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Responding to a question, the US president indicated that he is willing to sign a trade deal with India if it is the right one. The two countries are negotiating a trade package to iron out differences and promote the two-way commerce.