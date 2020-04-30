  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Donald Trump says brushes off polls showing Joe Biden leading presidential race

Updated : April 30, 2020 11:34 AM IST

During an interview in the Oval Office, the Republican president said he did not expect the election to be a referendum on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and added he was surprised the former vice president was doing well.
"I don't believe the polls," Trump said. "I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don't think that they will put a man in who's incompetent."
Polls conducted this week by Reuters/Ipsos about a general election matchup showed that 44 percent of registered voters said they would back Biden in the November 3 election, while 40 percent said they would support Trump.
Donald Trump says brushes off polls showing Joe Biden leading presidential race

You May Also Like

Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for for Pithampur Unit-1 facility

Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for for Pithampur Unit-1 facility

COVID impact: Boeing reports loss of $641 million in Q1, to cut 10% jobs

COVID impact: Boeing reports loss of $641 million in Q1, to cut 10% jobs

Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1

Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement