Donald Trump returns to US from India visit as country warily eyes coronavirus' global spread

Updated : February 26, 2020 09:16 PM IST

Donald Trump, back from a two-day visit to India, said he would meet with US officials on the coronavirus before holding a news briefing at 6 pm
The Republican president has been largely out of Washington since Feb 18, first visiting a string of western US states before heading off to India.
During his travels, he praised US health officials while downplaying the possible spread of the virus and its impact on financial markets.
