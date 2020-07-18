  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Donald Trump nominates Indian American Sue Ghosh Stricklett to head USAID Asia operations

Updated : July 18, 2020 11:44 AM IST

The White House announced on Friday the nomination of Sue Ghosh Stricklett as the assistant administrator in charge of USAID's Asia Bureau.
USAID is the arm of the US government that provides development assistance to developing countries and promotes democracy and gender equality.
Donald Trump nominates Indian American Sue Ghosh Stricklett to head USAID Asia operations

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coffee Day Q1 net profit at Rs 1,672.41 crore, helped by sale of stake in Mindtree

Coffee Day Q1 net profit at Rs 1,672.41 crore, helped by sale of stake in Mindtree

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Bengal records highest single-day spike of 1,894 cases; centre asks WB, Assam, Bihar, Odisha to pull up socks

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Bengal records highest single-day spike of 1,894 cases; centre asks WB, Assam, Bihar, Odisha to pull up socks

Covaxin’s phase-1 clinical trials launched on July 15: Bharat Biotech

Covaxin’s phase-1 clinical trials launched on July 15: Bharat Biotech

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement