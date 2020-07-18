Politics Donald Trump nominates Indian American Sue Ghosh Stricklett to head USAID Asia operations Updated : July 18, 2020 11:44 AM IST The White House announced on Friday the nomination of Sue Ghosh Stricklett as the assistant administrator in charge of USAID's Asia Bureau. USAID is the arm of the US government that provides development assistance to developing countries and promotes democracy and gender equality. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply