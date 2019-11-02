#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Donald Trump may face fight over planned move from New York City to Florida

Updated : November 02, 2019 09:12 PM IST

In New York, Trump is paying a top marginal tax rate to the city and state that adds up to 12.7 percent.
In Florida, Trump would pay zero income taxes and zero estate taxes.
Trump Tower, his gleaming high-rise home for decades, became a character in his 2016 presidential campaign.
