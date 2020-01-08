#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Donald Trump insists 'All is well!' as Iran attacks US bases in revenge for Soleimani killing

Updated : January 08, 2020 11:37 AM IST

Trump offered no immediate indication of whether he would retaliate, and stayed out of sight Tuesday night as news of the missile strikes emerged.
The Iranian missiles came in retaliation for an American drone strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Trump and his advisers are under pressure to disclose more details about the intelligence that led to the US strike.
Soleimani was targeted while he was at an airport in Baghdad with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a veteran Iraqi militant who also was killed. Trump said they weren't in Baghdad to discuss vacation plans or visit a “'nice resort," but were there to talk over “'bad business.”'
