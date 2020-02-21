Politics Donald Trump India visit: 3-tier security arrangements at hotel where US president will stay Updated : February 21, 2020 11:40 PM IST Donald Trump will stay at the 'Chanakya' suite of the hotel, which has hosted the likes of former US presidents George Bush and Barack Obama. Sources said security arrangements at the hotel have been underway for the last two weeks with NSG commandos and Delhi Police personnel surveying every floor on a daily basis. Officials from the US embassy are also monitoring the preparations with all details being kept under wraps.