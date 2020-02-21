#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Donald Trump India visit: 3-tier security arrangements at hotel where US president will stay

Updated : February 21, 2020 11:40 PM IST

Donald Trump will stay at the 'Chanakya' suite of the hotel, which has hosted the likes of former US presidents George Bush and Barack Obama.
Sources said security arrangements at the hotel have been underway for the last two weeks with NSG commandos and Delhi Police personnel surveying every floor on a daily basis.
Officials from the US embassy are also monitoring the preparations with all details being kept under wraps.
Donald Trump India visit: 3-tier security arrangements at hotel where US president will stay

You May Also Like

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement