Donald Trump impeachment: William Barr thrust once again by the US president into political fray

Updated : September 29, 2019 04:17 PM IST

In offering Ukraine's president the help of Attorney General William Barr in investigating rival Joe Biden, President Donald Trump is once again inserting the nation's top law enforcement officer in a political fray.
But even as one of the president's greatest defenders, Barr has sought to distance himself from Trump's conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Trump has repeatedly lauded Barr, a stark contrast from his relationship with his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions. He believed Sessions needlessly stepped aside from the Russia investigation, a decision that Trump blamed for the eventual appointment of Mueller.
