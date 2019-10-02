#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Donald Trump impeachment probe gains steam with briefing, depositions

Updated : October 02, 2019 03:20 PM IST

Two former officials who were engaged in the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine will meet with US congressional committees starting this week, as the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump gains steam.
Following a whistleblower complaint last week, Democrats are looking into Trump's request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a July 25 phone call to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a leading contender in the Democratic race to run against Republican Trump in the 2020 election.
On Tuesday, Pompeo took to Twitter to address the investigation. He posted a letter accusing representative Eliot Engel, the House Foreign Affairs chairman, of requesting depositions as "an attempt to intimidate, bully and treat improperly" State Department employees.
