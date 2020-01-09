#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Donald Trump changes terms of 2020 race with Iran turmoil

Updated : January 09, 2020 02:50 PM IST

As the sprint to Iowa's February 3 caucuses begins, both Trump and his Democratic rivals are being forced to navigate a delicate and dangerous military conflict with Iran that injects a new level of uncertainty into the 2020 contest.
The president's actions in the coming days and weeks will mean far more than the scripted words in one speech.
One misplaced tweet or off-handed comment at a political rally could shatter the fragile peace.
Donald Trump changes terms of 2020 race with Iran turmoil
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tax return forms: What are the key changes?

Tax return forms: What are the key changes?

SEBI may relax deadline for separation of chairman, MD posts by 1-2 years

SEBI may relax deadline for separation of chairman, MD posts by 1-2 years

CCPA recommends Budget Session from Jan 31; Union Budget on Feb 1

CCPA recommends Budget Session from Jan 31; Union Budget on Feb 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV