In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Politics
Legal

Donald Trump cannot block Twitter opponents: US appeals court

Updated : July 09, 2019 08:35 PM IST

In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the US Constitution's First Amendment forbids Trump from using Twitter's "blocking" function to limit access to his account, which is otherwise open to the public.
Trump has made his @RealDonaldTrump Twitter account a central, and controversial, part of his presidency, using it to promote his agenda, announce policies and attack critics.
Donald Trump cannot block Twitter opponents: US appeals court
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Residential property sales hikes up in the first half of 2019 in 8 cities, says report

Residential property sales hikes up in the first half of 2019 in 8 cities, says report

TCS Q1 net profit surges 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore, declares final dividend of Rs 5 per share

TCS Q1 net profit surges 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore, declares final dividend of Rs 5 per share

Bajaj Finance shares gain 6% on high loan growth in Q1

Bajaj Finance shares gain 6% on high loan growth in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV