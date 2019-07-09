Legal
Donald Trump cannot block Twitter opponents: US appeals court
Updated : July 09, 2019 08:35 PM IST
In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the US Constitution's First Amendment forbids Trump from using Twitter's "blocking" function to limit access to his account, which is otherwise open to the public.
Trump has made his @RealDonaldTrump Twitter account a central, and controversial, part of his presidency, using it to promote his agenda, announce policies and attack critics.
