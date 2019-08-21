Donald Trump cancels meeting with Denmark PM after she refuses to discuss Greenland's sale

US President Donald Trump cancelled a meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, after she showed no interest in discussing the Trump idea of purchasing Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Trump had privately discussed with aides and advisers the idea of the United States purchasing the island of Greenland as a way to expand US territory, Reuters reported last week. TrumpÂ confirmed to reporters on the weekend that he had recently discussed the possibility.

In response, Frederiksen said Greenland is not for sale and the idea of selling it to the United States is absurd.

Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksenâ€™s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time....

â€” Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Trump, who is due to visit Copenhagen early next month, was scheduled to meet Frederiksen and Prime Minister Kim Kielsen of Greenland. Trump did not make clear if he was cancelling the trip altogether, said Reuters.