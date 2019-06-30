Donald Trump becomes first US president to set foot in North Korea, meets Kim Jong Un
Updated : June 30, 2019 01:45 PM IST
It was the third meeting between the two leaders in just over a year and will raise hopes for a revival of stalled nuclear talks.
Trump, escorted by Kim, briefly crossed a military demarcation line that had for years represented a tense Cold War border, into the North, becoming the first ever sitting US president to set foot in the reclusive country.
'To cross that line was a great honour,' Trump said, referring to his brief incursion into the North Korean side of the DMZ.
