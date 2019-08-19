Politics
Donald Trump affirms that Mike Pence will be 2020 running mate
Updated : August 19, 2019 09:03 AM IST
'I'm very happy with Mike Pence,' Trump, who is expected to easily win the Republican nomination for a second term, told reporters before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more