Doiwala Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Doiwala Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Doiwala is an assembly constituency in the Dehradun district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Doiwala legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Doiwala was won by Trivendra Singh Rawat of the BJP. He defeated INC's Hira Singh Bisht.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Trivendra Singh Rawat garnered 58,502 votes, securing 60.46 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 24,869 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 25.7 percent.

The total number of voters in the Doiwala constituency stands at 1,65,776 with 84,771 male voters and 80,999 female voters.