DMK to oppose Centre's J&K move in Parliament

The DMK on Monday slammed the Centre for imposing unprecedented resrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. The party said it has decided to oppose the government's massive action in that state in Parliament.

"There is no reason for the central government to create an impression of big threat in Jammu and Kashmir. We will oppose the government. We will stand by the Congress," party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member T.K.S. Elangovan told IANS.

He said without any reason the government is taking some action in Jammu and Kashmir.

The central government has imposed restrictions in Kashmir and has confined former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to their homes and not allowed them to move out since early Monday.