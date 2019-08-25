Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
'Disturbed' over Kashmir curbs, IAS officer quits

Updated : August 25, 2019 02:38 PM IST

Gopinathan, a 2012 IAS officer from Kerala posted in Dadra and Nagar Haveli as power and non-conventional energy secretary, said there was denial of "fundamental rights" to lakhs of people in Jammu and Kashmir for weeks after the state lost its special status earlier this month.
Gopinathan put in his papers on August 21. He had been in the news last year for his role in the flood relief efforts.
'I joined civil service with the hope that I can be the voice of those who have been silenced. But here, I lost my own voice,' Gopinathan said after his resignation.
