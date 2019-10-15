Business
Disconnect water, power, gas for 27 ex MPs overstaying in official homes: Lok Sabha panel
Updated : October 15, 2019 04:05 PM IST
The committee, chaired by BJP MP C R Patil, decided to approach Delhi Police to ensure that the ex-MPs vacate the accommodation allotted to them in Lutyens Delhi.
According to the rules, former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more