Disconnect water, power, gas for 27 ex MPs overstaying in official homes: Lok Sabha panel

Taking strong action against 27 former MPs for overstaying in their official residences, the Lok Sabha's house committee on Tuesday directed that the water, power and gas connections of their homes be disconnected and also sought police help.

The committee, chaired by BJP MP C R Patil, decided to approach Delhi Police to ensure that the ex-MPs vacate the accommodation allotted to them in Lutyens Delhi.

According to the rules, former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

On May 25, President Ram Nath Kovind dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Modi government was formed for a second term.

With these former MPs not vacating their bungalows, the newly-elected members of parliament have been staying in transit accommodation such as their respective state guest houses or the Western Court, sources said.