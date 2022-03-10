0

  Dirba Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dirba Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dirba Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dirba Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Dirba Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Dirba constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Dirba Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dirba Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Dirba is an assembly constituency in the Sangrur district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Dirba legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Dirba was won by Harpal Singh Cheema of the AAP. He defeated INC's Ajaib Singh Ratolan.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Sant Balvir Singh Ghunas.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Harpal Singh Cheema garnered 46434 votes, securing 31.88 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,645 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.13 percent.
The total number of voters in the Dirba constituency stands at 1,82,695 with 84,578 male voters and 98,116 female voters.
The Dirba constituency has a literacy level of 66.73 percent.
