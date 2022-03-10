Dina Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dina Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

0

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Dina Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Dina Nagar constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Dina Nagar is an assembly constituency in the Gurdaspur district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.
The Dina Nagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Dina Nagar was won by Aruna Chaudhary of the INC. He defeated BJP's Bishan Dass.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Aruna Chaudhary.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Aruna Chaudhary garnered 72,176 votes, securing 55.3 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 31,917 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 24.45 percent.
The total number of voters in the Dina Nagar constituency stands at 1,92,562 with 91,143 male voters and 1,01,414 female voters.
The Dina Nagar constituency has a literacy level of 88.66 percent.
